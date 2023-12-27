Las Vegas, N.M., woman charged in fatal hit-and-run

Dec. 26—A woman faces three felony charges after she was accused in a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas, N.M., that killed a man Saturday.

Justin Jaramillo, 32, of Las Vegas was pronounced dead by the state Office of the Medical Investigator on Saturday evening, according to a statement of probable cause Las Vegas police filed in court Tuesday against Mercedes Alexis Zimmerly.

Zimmerly, 22, of Las Vegas, was arrested the same evening and booked into the San Miguel County jail on three felony counts: homicide by vehicle, tampering with evidence and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Jaramillo's body was found by the Knights Inn on Grand Avenue, the statement said. Next to Jaramillo's body, police found a bicycle in two pieces as well as debris from a vehicle that had struck him.

Police said in the statement Zimmerly's white SUV had damage consistent with the crash, which was captured by a nearby surveillance camera.