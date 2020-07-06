Las Vegas' Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace reopens amid COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS – Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace has reopened.

The Caesars Entertainment property is the seventh to open since Nevada lifted a COVID-19 shutdown that lasted almost three months, reports the Reno Gazette Journal, which is a part of the USA TODAY Network.

“As customer interest in visiting Las Vegas continues to increase, we remain committed to creating memorable experiences for guests at our premier boutique hotel with enhanced health and safety protocols,” said Gary Selesner, regional president of Caesars Entertainment, in a statement.

A boutique hotel within Caesars Palace, Nobu Hotel is now offering access to luxury guest rooms and the rooftop Nobu Villa.

Masks required

Many Nevada casinos reopened June 4 under new restrictions, including reduced occupancy, more space between gamblers and severely curtailed limits for meeting and convention spaces.

All employees and guests are required to wear masks inside all properties.

Caesars Entertainment has opened Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas, Harrah’s Las Vegas, Paris Las Vegas, The LINQ Promenade and High Roller Observation Wheel, as well as the casino at The LINQ Hotel.

COVID-19 cases climb in Nevada

The known number of Nevadans who have tested positive for COVID-19 reached 22,909 on Monday morning, according to the Nevada Health Alliance dashboard. That’s an increase of 491 new cases over what was previously reported on Sunday.

Three additional deaths were reported, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Nevada to 537.

The latest estimate of COVID-19's effective reproduction number in Nevada is 1.36 — roughly speaking, each person infected with coronavirus transmits the disease to 1.36 other people on average.

The number is down from 1.44 last month, but it's still the highest rate in the U.S.

Ed Komenda writes about Las Vegas for the Reno Gazette Journal and USA Today Network.

