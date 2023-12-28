Las Vegas opens marriage license pop-up in airport for New Year’s Eve

Las Vegas has opened up a pop-up marriage license bureau in the airport for couples getting married in Sin City on New Year’s Eve.

Open from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31, the location in Harry Reid International Airport was created for people tying the knot on 12/31/23.

“Bringing the pop-up marriage license bureau to the airport streamlines the process for couples, allowing them more time to experience Las Vegas’ wonderful New Year’s Eve excitement,” Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“New Year’s Eve is already one of Las Vegas’ most popular wedding dates, and adding the magic date of 123123 gives couples even more to celebrate on this historic night.”

Las Vegas, nicknamed the Wedding Capital of the World, is the most popular wedding destination in the U.S, though some report it ranks number 2 in the world behind Istanbul. Clark County began operating the pop-up marriage license bureau at the airport for Valentine’s Day in 2018 and has brought it back each year except for 2021.

New Year’s Eve could set a record for most marriages on one day in Las Vegas. The record of 4,492 was set on July 7, 2007 (7/7/07). The second-most popular day was November 11, 2011 (11/11/11), when 3,125 couples were married in the city.

“It’s a double whammy,” said Melody Willis-Williams, president of Vegas Weddings, which runs multiple locations. “Anytime you get these specialty dates, they’re always hugely popular. But tie that in with New Year’s Eve and it’s a showstopper.”

The pop-up bureau won’t be the only option for couples coming to town for the holiday. The bureau’s main office in downtown Las Vegas at 201 Clark St. is open from 8 a.m. to midnight every day, including holidays.

