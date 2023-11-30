Las Vegas organization offers support for those impacted by Israel-Hamas conflict

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Rabbi Nachum Meth the executive director at the Community Kollel of Greater Las Vegas, has seen a rise in fear and worries from the Jewish community following the Israel and Hamas conflict as well as a rise in antisemitism attacks in Las Vegas.

“Obviously it’s very scary,” Rabbi Meth explained. “People want to channel that fear, that trauma, those anxieties, and people turn to community often in those times of moments.”

That’s why the organization wants people to know their doors are always open.

“So we’ve definitely seen a very big uptick in participation of our classes, our programs, our events, different things we have been doing and that’s a way people come together during tragedy,” Rabbi Meth said.

It’s not just his regular attendees participating too.

“We’ve had a big uptick in newcomers who really aren’t connected to what we’ve been doing who are reaching out to us for the first time saying hey how can I get involved? Rabbi Meth said.

From study groups to brunch and learn programs, there are a number of activities or events to choose from, even if you don’t know what you’re looking for.

“Tell me that hey we don’t even know what we’re looking for,” Rabbi Meth added. “We’re part of the Jewish community, we’re connected in one way or another and because of what’s going on in Israel, we want to get involved and we don’t even know what that looks like. I say no problem, give us a call, come one in, send me an email, or shoot me a text, and we’ll take it from there.”

Rabbi Meth said it gives people the chance to reach out as some might feel guilty celebrating the holidays during difficult times.

“People in moments of crisis and difficulty want to be connected and have opportunities of giving back and we have those opportunities,” explained Rabbi Meth. ” We have a toy drive going on for Hanukkah we say, bring a smile to the face of a child here in Las Vegas.”

The goal is to bring everyone together.

“People really need that, so we try to fill that need the best we can,” said Rabbi Meth.” Most people, once they come once, they realize this is what I needed, this is what I’m missing and they’ll come the next time as well.”

For more information, click HERE.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.