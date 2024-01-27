Las Vegas police say 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after central valley shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting near a central valley residence Friday night, police said.

According to police, at around 6 p.m. on Jan. 26, two people were outside of a residence in the 5000 block of Garden Lane near Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway when they were approached by at least one suspect.

Police said a confrontation between the suspect and the victims occurred and the suspect shot both victims before leaving the area.

Medical personnel took both victims to a local hospital. One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital and police said the other victim is in critical condition.

Homicide investigators are on the scene. This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.