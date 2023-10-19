Las Vegas police say 17 arrested in undercover operation targeting online child sex predators

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said 17 people were arrested during an undercover operation targeting online child sex predators.

According to a release, a multi-agency operation led to 17 arrests between Oct. 13 and 14.

Undercover agents posed as 13- and 14-year-old teens online, the release said. After being solicited for sex by the adult suspects, meetings were set up and 17 people were taken into custody.

Seventeen people were arrested during an undercover sting operation targeting online child sex predators. (LVMPD)

Those arrested were: Randy Thomsen, 38; Jazoni Hickman, 20; Siaju Brown, 20; Angel

Rivera, 40; Eskipper Monasterio, 36; Daniel Frentzel, 39; Robert Kafaka II, 35; Scott Rotolo

34; Tanner Castro, 26; Pablo Martinez, 44; Jhon Adajar, 35; Peter Forseth, 64; Andrew

Logsdon, 42; Johnathan Adame, 31; Santiago Guzman, 40; Everado Escobedo, 22; and

Cristian Valera- Rodriguez, 38.

All of the suspects face charges of luring a minor with a computer to engage in sex.

One of the men arrested, Castro, was a Las Vegas prosecutor, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported Monday.

According to an arrest report, Castro tried to meet an underage girl at a park to have sex in the backseat of his car. He showed up at Whitney Mesa Park to meet with who he believed would be the underaged girl and was instead law enforcement.

Henderson Police, the LVMPD, the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force, and the Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were part of the undercover operation.

The LVMPD added that it would like to remind parents to discuss the dangers of online chats with strangers with their children. Parents are encouraged to monitor their children’s activity on social media and other online apps.

Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these subjects or has information about their

crimes is urged to contact the LVMPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force by

phone at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-

385-5555, or on the Crime Stoppers website.

