Las Vegas police: 2 arrested, 1 suspect sought after deadly homeless encampment shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Two people have been arrested, and another suspect remains outstanding, after a deadly shooting at a Las Vegas homeless encampment.

It took place on Dec. 1, 2023, at East Charleston Boulevard and North Honolulu Street near U.S. 95 at an encampment where five unhoused people were living.

Police allege that Cristobal Omar Perez, 31, was the suspected gunman, and his girlfriend Kylee Au Young was another suspect in the shooting.

Two people were killed in the shooting and were identified by police as Timothy Brenton and Ashley Burrell. Three other unhoused people were also injured during the shooting.

Police told 8 News Now they believed the suspects had planned the shooting.

“What we know now is this was clearly a targeted planned attack on these specific unhoused individuals that were living there in that encampment,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johannsen said at a news conference on Thursday night.

Before the shooting, Perez was allegedly dropped off in a neighborhood north of where the shooting occurred, according to police. He later waited for a black SUV to pick him up along Sandhill Road near Charleston. Once the SUV parked on Sandhill Road, Perez is accused of walking toward the homeless encampment where he immediately started shooting, police said.

East Las Vegas valley shooting leaves 1 dead and 4 injured near Charleston Boulevard and U.S. 95. on Dec. 1, 2023. (KLAS)

After the shooting, Perez left the area and met up with Au Young who was waiting in another getaway vehicle for him. They were then dropped off and the two drove home to their residences in the northwest Las Vegas valley, police said.

Metro detectives continue to look for another suspect in the case and are working to identify that person, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johannsen.

On Thursday night, police said they were still investigating a motive in the shooting.

“All signs indicate that there was some sort of dispute between a relative of Cristobal who lives in the area to the north of where this shooting took place and then as a result of this dispute this shooting occurred,” Johannsen said.

Both Perez and Au Young face murder and battery with a deadly weapon charges, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

