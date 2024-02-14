Las Vegas police accuse driver of stolen Corvette of speeding away from officers, reaching speeds of 150 mph

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas man was arrested after police said he was caught driving a Corvette at more than 100 mph across the valley on Friday.

Andrew Gomez-Chacon of Las Vegas faces several charges which include reckless driving in a stolen vehicle and endangering other people and property, after police said they witnessed him driving more than 90 mph on the 215 near Far Hills Avenue.

When officers attempted to catch up to the driver they said he would rapidly accelerate and speed away from police, according to an arrest report.

Officers then determined that the incident did not meet Las Vegas Metro police requirements for a vehicle pursuit and disengaged with the driver near 215 and Sahara Avenue but advised dispatch of the driver, according to the police report.

An LVMPD air unit also located the driver near Town Center Drive and Mesa Park and noticed the driver had “all of its lights turned off” as it “reached speeds of 60 mph in residential areas,” the report stated.

The driver was then seen making a stop at a home in Summerlin for a moment and then drove off again at a high rate of speed. The LVMPD air unit also reported that the driver disregarded several red lights at four-way intersections and reached speeds of upwards of 90 mph in residential areas. The driver was later seen reaching speeds of up to 110 mph without its lights on near Town Center and 215, the police report said.

Officers said they attempted to contact the driver at another address near Centennial Center Boulevard and Grand Montecito Parkway however they alleged the driver would see the officers and then take off once more at a high rate of speed, “ignore [ing] the red light it had at the intersection,” the report said.

Moments later the driver entered U.S. 95 going northbound from the on-ramp of West Ann Road and then getting onto 215 driving eastbound reaching speeds of 150 mph without its lights on and weaving in and out of traffic, according to the report.

The driver was accused of continuing to drive at speeds of 150 mph near the Apex area, the police report stated.

The driver then stopped at another address near Aliante Parkway and Elkhorn Road for a moment and then continued to travel west on Elkhorn Road and re-entering 215 eastbound at speeds of 100 mph, police said.

The driver then exited 215 at the Pecos Road exit and proceeded to the area of North Pecos and Tropical Parkway in North Las Vegas where he exited the Corvette one left the area on foot, the police report stated.

The driver then got into the passenger side seat of a GMC van that was being driven by someone else, according to police.

Officers were eventually able to stop the GMC van on 215 east of Decatur and detained both the driver of the van and the driver of the Corvette who was riding in the passenger seat of the van, at the time, police said.

Chacon told officers he did not know why he was being stopped and stated that he had no idea what the officer was talking about when confronted with the fact that he was accused of fleeing from police and was in possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.

Officers said they also discovered that Chacon had an active warrant for his arrest out of Las Vegas for three offenses which included operating an unregistered vehicle, displacing fictitious, canceled, revoked, suspended, or altered vehicle registration, license plates, or certificate of title, and no proof of insurance, according to the police report.

Officers said they had also discovered a bag located where Chacon was seated in the vehicle, which was the same bag that the LVMPD air unit observed being carried by him while he fled on foot from one vehicle to the other, the police report stated.

Inside the bag, police said they found two key fobs within the main compartment of the bag. Officers then determined that one of the key fobs opened the locked and unlocked the stolen Corvette, according to the police report.

According to an officer investigating the scene, Chacon is also accused of reprogramming the generic key fobs to allow access to stolen vehicles, the police report stated.

When police went to impound the Corvette they determined the temporary license out of New Mexico did not match the VIN on the vehicle. The Corvette was reportedly stolen out of California, according to the police report. Inside the vehicle, police said they also found a phone and a Nevada Driver’s License from an unidentified woman.

Chacon now faces several charges following the incident which are listed below.

Driver disobeying a peace officer, felony

Endangering other person, property, felony

Reckless driving, r/dossbh, felony

Poss/rcv/tnsfr stolen vehicle, felony

Displaying bogus vehicle registration/plate/title, misdemeanor

Operator – proof of insurance requirement, misdemeanor

Oper. unregistered vehicle/trailer/semi, misdemeanor

