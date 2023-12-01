Las Vegas police accuse woman of stabbing after man found in garage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A woman faces charges of attempted murder after a man was found stabbed in a garage, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Police later identified Kelly Alatorre as the suspect accused in the stabbing.

The incident occurred on Nov. 28, shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of Smoke Ranch Road, police stated.

When officers arrived they found a shirtless man with a large kitchen knife lodged in his back in a partially opened garage, the report stated.

The man told police he had met Alatorre at a bus stop earlier that day.

When the two returned to the garage he told police there was a verbal argument when he caught her “messing with one of his bicycles,” according to the arrest report.

At some point during the argument, he said the woman stabbed him and then left, the arrest report stated.

The man was then taken to the hospital for surgery. It was later determined that he had a punctured lung, the report stated.

Alatorre was later located by officers walking along Smoke Ranch Road and Jones Boulevard.

When officers asked her if she knew anyone in the area she replied, “I stabbed him,” according to the arrest report.

Alatorre was then taken into custody by police. She later told officers that she met the man at a bus stop earlier in the day and asked him if he had methamphetamine, the arrest report stated.

Alatorre went on to tell officers that when the man told her he did they went to the garage where they smoked, and attempted sexual intercourse. Due to a medical condition, Altorre told police she was unable to have ordinary sexual intercourse and performed oral intercourse instead, according to the arrest report.

She then told police that the two argued over the property in the garage and the volume of the radio which she said led him to push her. Alatorre also told police the man then turned off the radio which upset her. When Alatorre tried to turn the radio on again the man turned it off saying he did not want it on. She stated that she was upset about the radio and took the knife she had found in the garage and stabbed him, according to the report.

When officers asked Alatorre if her intention of stabbing the man was to kill him, she stated, “Basically,” according to the police arrest report. Officers then went on to ask her if she cared if the man died from the stabbing and she told them she did not. When Alatorre was asked by police if she believed what she did was wrong, she stated that she “did not believe so,” according to the report.

Alatorre was taken to the Clark County Detention Center where she faces a charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

