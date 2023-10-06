Las Vegas police arrest 17-year-old, other teens in 2 murder investigations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a teenager Wednesday as part of two murder investigations, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned. Both homicides involved several other teenagers, police said.

Jacorey Magdaleno, 17, was arrested on two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon, as well as on charges of attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit murder, among others, records showed.

The two homicides happened in early September — one near Charleston and Jones boulevards, and a second near Spring Mountain Road and Buffalo Drive.

The first homicide happened on Sept. 1 inside an apartment complex. A teenager died several days later from a gunshot wound. Police arrested Magdaleno and another teenager. A third person, Cameron Raye, 19, was also arrested, police said.

The second homicide happened on Sept. 9. Police arrested Magdaleno and two other teenagers, they said. A fourth suspect, Jonathan Smith, 18, was also arrested.

Due to the murder charges, Judge Rebecca Saxe denied setting bail during a brief court appearance Thursday. Magdaleno was scheduled to return to court on Oct. 10.

It was unclear how the homicides were connected, other than Magdaleno’s alleged involvement.

In Nevada, if a 16-year-old or 17-year-old is charged with murder, the case is automatically moved to the adult system. The process is referred to as “certification.”

