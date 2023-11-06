Las Vegas police arrest 18-year-old after deadly shooting at northeast valley party

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police said a man was arrested after a shooting at a northeast valley party left one person dead.

On Sunday, Nov. 5 at around 2:20 a.m., officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to a residence in the 1600 block of North Betty Lane after reports of a shooting, according to a release.

Arriving officers found a man who had been shot in the backyard. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene, the release stated.

According to police, the victim was at a party when he was involved in a fight with another person. During the fight, the suspect took out a gun and shot the victim.

The suspect was not at the scene when police arrived.

Detectives identified Mauricio Quinteros, 18, as the suspect in the case. The Criminal Apprehension Team arrested him later in the day, the release stated.

Mauricio Quinteros, 18, faces a charge of open murder. (LVMPD)

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 6 at 1:30 p.m.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released

by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on their website.

