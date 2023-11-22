Las Vegas police arrest 9th teen in deadly beating near high school, release additional photos of 10th ‘person of interest’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested a ninth suspect in the deadly beating of a student near Rancho High School that happened earlier this month. They still need help identifying one additional “person of interest.”

As of Tuesday, police arrested a ninth teenager in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis. That teen was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall for open murder. No additional information about the suspect was released.

Detectives said in a release Tuesday that they still need help identifying one outstanding “person of interest.” They released additional photos of the teen, who they say was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.

Police release additional photos of an outstanding “person of interest” in the murder of Jonathan Lewis. (LVMPD)

On Tuesday, four of the eight teenagers accused in the crime appeared in the Las Vegas Justice Court where they were charged with second-degree murder charges and conspiracy to commit battery with substantial bodily harm.

In police documents listed later in the day, police said some of the teens could be gang members associated with the gangs known as Young Rich Team, Murder Block, and 2100 Block.

Dontral Beaver, 16; Gianni Robinson, 17; Damien Hernandez, 17; and Treavion Randolph, 16; will be tried in court together and due to the nature of the crime, they are being charged as adults in the court system.

The judge on Tuesday ordered the teens to continue to be held without bail at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center for safety reasons until their next court appearance on Dec. 14.

The other four suspects are currently in the juvenile court system, waiting to be certified to enter the adult court system. That court date is scheduled for Dec. 6.

The teens are accused of attacking 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis during a fight over some stolen items. Video of the beating showed Lewis on the ground with a group of teens kicking and punching him. The coroner listed his cause of death as complications of multiple blunt-force injuries.

