Las Vegas police arrest suspected getaway driver involved in innocent bystander’s death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested a teenager last week who is accused of driving the car involved in the killing of an innocent bystander, records said.

Officers arrested Tyshean Tillman, 19, on Jan. 30. Tillman initially faced charges, including open murder and conspiracy murder, in Las Vegas Justice Court. A Clark County grand jury indicted Tillman on Friday, allowing prosecutors to proceed in district court.

Police arrested three other teenagers: Mezarius Finch, 17; Johnathan Perez-Stubbs, 19; and Kevin Perez-Stubbs, 17; last year. Finch took a plea deal late last year, though the details of his plea agreement were sealed. The Perez-Stubbs cases are consolidated with Tillman’s.

Officers arrested Tyshean Tillman, 19, on Jan. 30, 2024. (LVMPD/KLAS)

The shooting happened on April 23, 2023, in the south valley as Shawna McCowan, 43, was walking dogs with her boyfriend.

Police allege Tillman was driving as Kevin Perez-Stubbs shot McCowan, killing her, documents said. McCowan, who was visiting from Colorado, was not the intended target, detectives said.

The shooting followed an earlier fight between two teenagers at a nearby apartment complex, documents said. One teenager had accused another of stealing his ghost gun. Police said they later found the gun near the apartment building and matched it to McCowan’s shooting.

Police recovered evidence indicating at least 16 shots were fired. McCowan was the only person hit.

Police arrested Kevin Perez-Stubbs in May. His name was not made public at the time due to his age. The arrests of his brother and Finch happened in October, almost five months later, 8 News Now first reported.

