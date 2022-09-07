Las Vegas police arrest woman who claimed they were bothering her because she's good looking: reports

A woman accused of skipping her bill at a Chili’s inside a Las Vegas airport last week claimed that police arrested her because she was too "good-looking."

A police report obtained by local outlets states that 28-year-old Hend Bustami was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of airport rules misconduct.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers responded to a report of a woman who left the Chili’s inside Harry Reid International Airport without paying her bill, KTNV reported.

Later, airport security agents reported that a woman who matched a description of the alleged dine-and-dasher was sleeping near a checkpoint, disrupting operations, KSBY reported.

By the time officers arrived she was gone, but she was later found at a baggage carousel and appeared to be intoxicated, the police report states.

Police said she became combative with officers and told them "she was being harassed because [had] never seen anyone as pretty as her."

The officers later identified her as Bustami and learned that Las Vegas Municipal Court had issued a bench warrant for her arrest.

While taking her into custody, Bustami allegedly threatened to spit on the officers. She allegedly accused the officers of being "perverts" and "trying to rape her because they [had] never seen anyone as good looking."

Bustami was being held on a $1,000 bail. Her next court appearance is schedule for late October 27. No booking photos were available for Bustami.