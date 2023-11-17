Las Vegas police ask public for help locating vehicle involved in shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s help as they search for a vehicle involved in a northeast valley shooting.

Police are searching for a white Hyundai Sonata Sport.

The shooting happened on Oct. 28 at 3:19 a.m. in a neighborhood near East Washington Avenue and North Sandhill Road.

One person was shot while walking with a friend when a vehicle approached them and opened fire. The person was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Anyone with any information about this vehicle or incident is urged to contact the LVMPD

Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To

remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.