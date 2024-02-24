Las Vegas police assist in arrest of 4 suspects in road rage shooting turned police chase across state line

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police assisted California Highway Patrol in arresting four people in a road rage shooting turned police chase across the state line, according to Metro police.

On Friday night around 10:05 p.m., CHP located a vehicle that was reportedly involved in a road rage shooting in California. When CHP troopers attempted to stop the vehicle in California, it fled resulting in a pursuit into Nevada.

CHP asked Nevada State Police and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for assistance however, before they could help, the vehicle crashed at 1-15 and Cactus Avenue, according to police.

Police said no one was seriously injured.

Metro police assisted in arresting four suspects who ran from the vehicle after it crashed, police said. There are no outstanding suspects.

