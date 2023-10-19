Las Vegas police chief placed on leave after domestic violence call

Oct. 19—LAS VEGAS, N.M. — City police Chief Antonio Salazar has been placed on leave in the wake of police visiting his home due to a report of domestic violence earlier this month.

No criminal charges have been filed against Salazar as of Thursday morning.

Mayor Louie Trujillo said he decided — along with the city attorney, city manager and human resources director — to place Salazar on leave on Tuesday "in reference to a police call for service to [Salazar's] residence" earlier this month. Deputy Police Chief Caleb Marquez is currently the acting police chief.

"We're working as fast as we can to get through all of the information and investigation," Trujillo said.

Salazar, in a phone call Thursday, said he was "not at liberty to comment" on the situation.

"Everything is under investigation and going through the process," Salazar said.

Fourth Judicial District Attorney Thomas Clayton confirmed domestic violence was the nature of the call that was received at Salazar's residence. The case has been transferred to the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office, he said.

"It was conflicted out because of our interaction with the city police," Clayton said, "to ensure the case is handled appropriately."

New Mexico State Police spokesman Wilson Silver wrote on Wednesday that the case had been moved to the District Attorney's Office. He did not respond to a message seeking details about the call to Salazar's home.

This is a developing story that will be updated with more details as they become available.