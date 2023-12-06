Las Vegas police confirm suspect dead in UNLV shooting: Live updates

Authorities said a suspect was dead after reports of an active shooter at University of Nevada, Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon.

The Nevada university confirmed shortly after noon local time on X there was an active shooter at the Frank and Estella Beam Hall. The college said 20 minutes later there was an additional report of shots fired at the Student Union.

"The suspect has been located and is deceased," Las Vegas police said at 12:37 p.m. local time.

The Beam facility is the home of the Lee Business School. According to the university, it also has food service kitchens and laboratories, computer labs, and classrooms.

“This is not a test,” the university wrote. “RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.” Las Vegas police said in a separate post on X that there appeared to be multiple victims.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it was responding to reports of an active shooter on the college campus, and there “appears to be multiple victims.” Officials urged people to avoid the area and said more information would be released soon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: UNLV shooting: Police confirm active shooter dead on Nevada campus