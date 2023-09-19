Las Vegas police provide update on hit-and-run death of retired police chief

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials have provided new information regarding the death of Andreas Probst, the retired California police chief struck and killed while riding his bicycle.

Probst died after an apparent hit-and-run crash on Aug. 14 at around 6:00 a.m. near Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway. The crash was caught on camera, and that video has since gone viral on social media. The video, which surfaced in late August, appears to show the crash as an intentional act.

On Aug. 31, LVMPD officers arrested the still-unidentified teen driver and booked him into Clark County Juvenile Hall on charges related to Probst’s death. On Monday, 8newsnow.com investigators uncovered that the District Attorney’s Office was seeking to charge the suspected driver as an adult. In Nevada, if a 16-year-old or 17-year-old is charged with murder, the case is automatically moved to the adult system.

The suspect was involved in another hit-and-run crash before the collision with Probst. According to officers, he was also reportedly involved in several other vehicle thefts on Aug. 14, the day of the fatal crash.

An investigation into the suspect’s passenger, who appeared to record video of the fatal crash, is ongoing.

