Las Vegas police ID armed man killed in east valley officer-involved shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metropolitan police identified the armed man killed in the first police shooting of the year for the department.

Lee Derek Larson, 46, was identified as the armed suspect on Feb. 6, during a news conference on Thursday with police.

The shooting happened on Sherwood Street near Sahara Avenue, east of Las Vegas Boulevard, around 1:47 a.m. Police were conducting a routine patrol when they saw two people sitting inside a Jeep. As an officer drove past the Jeep, he conducted a U-turn to further investigate. When the officer approached the Jeep he observed Larson driving and then back into an un-occupied parked vehicle causing a crash, police said.

Larson and a passenger exited the Jeep to assess the damage. The officer directed them both to come over to him. That is when Larson fled from the police. During the pursuit with police Larson pointed a firearm at the chasing officer and observed him run into the alley. Larson refused to drop his firearm and was shot by police.

The investigation determined that Larson’s firearm was loaded with one round in the chamber and 10 rounds in the magazine but did not fire his weapon during the incident.

Officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived, and pronounced Larson dead on scene.

The officers involved in the shooting are identified as Officer Jae Maston, 29, who has been with Metro since 2021, and Officer Wesley Merren, 37, who has been with Metro since 2021. Officer Merren fired eight rounds during the shooting. Officer Maston fired 11 rounds, according to police.

Both are assigned to the Tourist Safety Division, Convention Center Area Command.

Had Larson survived he would have faced three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a weapon, and prohibited person possession of a firearm, police said.

