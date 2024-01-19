Las Vegas police identify murder victim from 1990s cold case

KTNV - Las Vegas Scripps

According to police, the victim was identified as 38-year-old Linda Sue Anderson and investigators believe she was killed in 1991. Jaewon Jung reports. Story: https://www.ktnv.com/news/las-vegas-police-identify-murder-victim-from-1990s-cold-case

Recommended Stories