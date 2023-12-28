Las Vegas police investigate, cite teens after fights break out at Summerlin shopping center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fight involving multiple juveniles at a shopping center in Summerlin.

It took place at Downtown Summerlin on Wednesday around 7 p.m., according to police.

8 News Now Investigators report that some of the juveniles were seen fighting with officers.

Additional officers were also called to the scene to help clear out the area.

Hours after the incident police told 8 News Now that “a group of individuals responded to Downtown Summerlin to illicit security and police response as per a recent social media post.”

Citations were issued after the group of juveniles left the area, according to police Wednesday evening. Police did not specify how many juveniles were cited during the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

