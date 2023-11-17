Las Vegas police investigate northwest valley barricade

UPDATE: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers say the situation has come to a peaceful conclusion. At approximately 11:30 p.m., around four and a half hours after the incident began, police say the barricade ended with one person taken into custody.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a barricade situation in the northwest valley after they said a person refused to exit a vehicle.

It happened on Thursday before 7 p.m. in the 9600 block of Trailwood Drive near North Town Center Drive.

SWAT has been called in to assist the police. The public is asked to avoid the area due to the large police presence.

No other details were released.

