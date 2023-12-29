Las Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting near Charleston, I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police were investigating an officer-involving shooting near Charleston Boulevard and Interstate 15 on Thursday evening, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.

A person was killed at the scene and no officers were hurt, sources said.

Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive police activity on Dec. 28, 2023. (RTC)

Eastbound and westbound West Charleston Boulevard is closed between I-15 and Shadow Lane. Wellness Way between Martin Luther King and Shadow Lane is also shut down. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Thursday’s shooting follows the police shooting of a man Wednesday suspected of killing his mother and carjacking several people before officers shot and killed him. A carjacking victim was also shot and killed.

