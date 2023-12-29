Las Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting near Charleston, I-15
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police were investigating an officer-involving shooting near Charleston Boulevard and Interstate 15 on Thursday evening, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
A person was killed at the scene and no officers were hurt, sources said.
Eastbound and westbound West Charleston Boulevard is closed between I-15 and Shadow Lane. Wellness Way between Martin Luther King and Shadow Lane is also shut down. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Thursday’s shooting follows the police shooting of a man Wednesday suspected of killing his mother and carjacking several people before officers shot and killed him. A carjacking victim was also shot and killed.
8 News Now has a crew on the scene and will bring an update on air at 11 p.m.
