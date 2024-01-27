Las Vegas police investigate after pedestrian killed in central valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police said a pedestrian was hit and killed in a central valley crash Friday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash was reported at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26 near the intersection of East Tropicana Avenue and South Maryland Parkway.

Police said a driver was traveling east on Tropicana Avenue past Maryland Parkway when a pedestrian, who police say was jaywalking, walked into the road and was hit.

LVMPD officials said medical personnel arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

Police did not provide any additional details at the time of publication.

Drivers should find an alternate route and avoid the area, police said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.