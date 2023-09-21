Las Vegas police investigate shooting at Red Rock casino in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a shooting at the Red Rock Hotel & Casino in Summerlin.

According to police, on Wednesday just before 8 p.m. the victim was across from Red Rock’s valet when they were approached by the unknown suspect who fired one shot, hitting the victim’s jaw.

Police investigate a shooting at the Red Rock Hotel and Casino in Summerlin on Sept. 20, 2023 (KLAS)

The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening at this point, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.

