Las Vegas police list top 5 most dangerous intersections in 2024

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Chances are most drivers in and around the Las Vegas area have come across some of the deadliest and dangerous intersections across the valley.

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released its top five intersections for crashes according to jurisdiction for January 2024.

Each was ranked under Las Vegas Metro police area commands. Police posted the information up on “X,” and out of the 10 LVMPD area commands mentioned, 8 News Now went to five.

First, the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Sandhill Road near downtown Las Vegas.

Then second, Las Vegas Boulevard and Warms Springs Road near the South Premium Outlets ranked number one for the most collisions in the Enterprise area in the southwest valley.

Tony Smith who frequents that part of town, said he sees how chaotic the intersection can get.

“I don’t think it’s surprising. We are right by the Strip and people are driving drunk all the time,” he shared.

Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road is one of the top 5 most frequent intersections for crashes in the Convention Center Area Command for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (KLAS)

Others on the list? On the Strip, right by the Bellagio at Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard and then over near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard in Spring Valley.

According to LVMPD’s Bureau of Statistics, Spring Valley has seen the most crashes this year to date with 313 crashes.

Ina Ramirez, who has lived in Las Vegas for over two decades said the city is desperate for better lighting and more traffic enforcement.

“I’ve seen a lot of accidents where speed is a factor,” Ramirez said.

The last stop was in the Bolden Area Command on Sahara and Decatur. Overall, Metro said that fatal collisions are up by 50% compared to this time last year already.

“There are so many intersections I come across, not enough lighting and the lines in the street, you can’t see it because there’s nothing there,” Heather Dib said.

As for the top reasons for the crashes, Metro listed three major factors.

Failure to yield the right of way, failure to maintain lane, and disregarding a traffic control device; In other words, ignoring a traffic sign or signal.

