Las Vegas police looking for two others in fatal beating of teen near school

After having arrested eight juveniles, Las Vegas police are trying to identify two other people of interest in the fatal beating of a teenager near a high school this month.

Eight teens ages 13 to 17 were booked on suspicion of murder Tuesday, police said.

Police said Wednesday that two others were involved in the Nov. 1 melee near Rancho High School, in which Jonathan Lewis Jr., 17, was beaten unconscious and sustained life-threatening injuries.

He died Nov. 7.

The Clark County coroner and medical examiner determined that his death was caused by blunt force trauma and that the manner was homicide.

At least some of the fight was recorded and shared on social media. One video shows a person taking a swing at someone. That person is then immediately swarmed by a large group of teens who appear to punch, kick and stomp someone.

Police on Wednesday released still images of two young males: one who was in a black hoodie and another who had dark shaggy hair and wore a black shirt.

Las Vegas police released images of two people they are trying to identify in relation to the beating death of a student. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police)

The fight broke out over stolen headphones and possibly a stolen marijuana vape pen, police have said.

The father of the teen who was killed, Jonathan Lewis Sr., could not be reached for comment Wednesday. He wrote about his son's death on a memorial website, calling him a “hero.”

“Jonathan was a hero who tried to help a smaller child who was being bullied and 15 people attacked him in cowardly violence and our beloved son was beaten to death!”

He told NBC affiliate KSNV of Las Vegas that the circumstances around his son’s death are “absolute lunacy."

“It just looks like these kids … have gone totally mad, and they’re just totally possessed by hate and anger and rage and don’t have enough love," he said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com