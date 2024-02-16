Las Vegas police: Man accused of store robbery, high-speed chase on Super Bowl Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man faces several charges after police said he robbed a Las Vegas Walmart store, hit a security guard, and led officers on a high-speed chase across the valley on Sunday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police identified Bryce Hanna as the suspect in the case and said they received a call about a robbery at a store in the 4500 block of Charleston Boulevard at 6 p.m.

A store security guard told police Hanna had been identified as someone who had previously stolen from the store and was seen leaving on Sunday with multiple stolen items in his cart, the police report stated.

When asked to present his receipt Hanna refused and told the guard to “get out of my way or I am going to F— you up,” according to the report. Hanna then proceeded to leave the store with an air compressor and clothing valued at over $350, police said.

In the parking lot, Hanna was accused of shoving a person and then “raced to his car.” He then continued to tell the security guard “to get back or he was going to f— him up.” When Hanna got into his car a woman’s voice could be heard from inside the vehicle. Hanna then backed his car up hitting the security guard with his vehicle which was identified as an unregistered silver Mercedes, the report stated.

The security guard also told police Hanna had hit another vehicle as he was leaving the scene, according to a police report.

Officers were soon able to track down the silver Mercedes a few blocks away and pulled Hanna over. When officers asked him to put his hands up, he instead drove off, police said.

Hanna then led police on a chase near Jones Boulevard and Alta Drive, according to the report. He was described as driving “recklessly” at a “high rate of speed” and passing several vehicles on Alta Drive and Jones Boulevard. The vehicle then turned down a dead-end street and attempted to leave the area, hitting a police vehicle and disabling it in the process. Another parked car was also hit in the area, according to the police report.

Officers then said Hanna headed west toward Charleston Boulevard at around 80 to 90 mph, running red lights, and striking a vehicle before jumping the median to go back north in the northbound lanes.

Police then attempted to conduct a PIT maneuver which left Hanna’s car heavily damaged and tireless, however, Hanna continued on his way north on Rampart Boulevard passing Alta Drive before the vehicle was disabled and finally pulled over, according to the police report.

When officers asked Hanna to put his hands up and cooperate, he instead got out of the vehicle and ran, police said. Officers then chased Hanna until they were able to taze him and take him into custody. An unidentified woman was also found in the back seat of his car and taken into custody by police.

The woman told officers she was friends with Hanna and told him she’d wait in his car while he went inside the store. However, when he returned to the car she said she felt scared as soon as he took off in the vehicle. She said she witnessed him yell that he was “not going back to prison” while driving off. The woman also said that when she started crying and screaming at him to stop the car he told her “Shut the f— up,” according to the police report. She also told police that she took her seatbelt off in hopes that he would stop the car so she could jump out of it and get away from him. However Hanna continued to drive until he was stopped by police, the police report stated.

Officers also noted in the police report that they discovered, what appeared to be marijuana, a glass pipe, and a white crystal-like substance inside the car that tested positive for crystal methamphetamines.

Hanna now faces several charges, according to police which are listed below.

Burglary

Robbery

False imprisonment

Evading officers

Obstruction

PCS, possession of drug paraphernalia

DUI

Duty to stop at an accident

Failure to give info to party at accident site

Failure to render aid at a vehicle accident

Driver disobeying peace officer, endangering other person/property

Hanna was taken to the Clark County Detention Center on Feb. 11, police said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.