Las Vegas police officer injured in deadly east valley crash
A driver was killed and a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer was injured after a 2-vehicle crash at an east valley intersection, according to a police report.
A driver was killed and a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer was injured after a 2-vehicle crash at an east valley intersection, according to a police report.
The race for the No. 1 seed is red hot as the WNBA season approaches its conclusion.
While the Aces-Liberty matchup will receive top billing to start the penultimate week of the season, there is plenty down the standings to watch out for as teams in the rest of the playoff positions shuffle around nightly.
Acuña appeared to come away from the incident unscathed in an otherwise outstanding night for the MVP candidate.
Mercedes-Benz has shared plans to open its first electric vehicle DC fast-charging hubs in Atlanta, Georgia; Chengdu, China; and Mannheim, Germany, starting in the fourth quarter of 2023. The automaker plans to install 2,000 charging hubs worldwide by the end of 2024, with 10,000 chargers in North America, Europe, China and "other core markets" by 2030. In July, Mercedes joined the ranks of automakers to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge port.
Content creation is work, but in such a rapidly shifting social media landscape, creators face an uphill battle fighting for fair pay and ownership of their content — typically without any institutional support. The CGA, which launched last week, describes itself as a “professional service organization” instead of a labor union.
"If you have a small space, this could be your best friend..."
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
A problem with the Elantra Hybrid's Motor Control Unit could cause unintended acceleration, prompting the recall of nearly 38,000 cars.
It all started with the Georgia-based singer-songwriter Tessa Smith.
52% of respondents to a Pew Research Center poll said they were more concerned than excited about AI.
Let's hear it for the girls — or, more appropriately, the savvy, trailblazing, powerhouse women who have dominated entertainment and launched #BillionGirlSummer.
U.S. Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled Monday that the trial of former President Donald Trump on charges that he illegally sought to overturn his loss in the 2020 election would begin on March 4, 2024.
For the first time since the tech boom of the 2000s (or even since the Industrial Revolution), our essential societal functions are being disrupted by tools deemed innovative by some and unsettling to others. Institutional investors tend to agree. In the past three years alone, venture capital investment into generative AI has increased by 425%, reaching up to $4.5 billion in 2022, according to PitchBook.
The sale of a registered investment advisory business to a Kansas wealth management firm is part of a renewed focus at Goldman on the ultrarich.
Reports that X's (formerly Twitter) downloads decreased after Elon Musk's rebranding of the microblogging social network only tell part of the story. Twitter's renaming also saw its weekly active users drop 4% over the following weeks after the rebrand (August 6-20), while the X app fell four spots in the Overall category rankings to No. 36, according to a new analysis from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower. This analysis follows the controversial rebranding of Twitter to X, which saw some forecasts estimating the company was destroying billions in brand equity.
In Latin America, the reverse logistics process “is a mess,” according to Agustin Shutte, founder and CEO of Devolut, which provides an end-to-end returns solution for e-commerce sellers. In the U.S., people buy around 50 to 60 purchases per year, however, in LatAm it is two per year.
The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
If you want to reap the benefits of premium gas, consider getting a bottle of octane booster.
Ty Gibbs got turned into Ryan Blaney and Blaney slammed head-on into the outside wall.
Bautista has been one of the best relievers in baseball this season.