Las Vegas police officers hit armed man with patrol car after reported stabbing, LVMPD says
Two people are dead as a result of a suspected domestic violence incident in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday. Jhovani Carrillo reports.
The NBA isn't expected to fine James Harden or the 76ers after his absence in Philadelphia to start the season.
Both players were injured in Game 3 on Monday.
The heavyweight was reportedly driving 136 mph in a 50 zone.
This isn't the first time Embiid has emulated wrestling tag team D-Generation X at a high cost.
The Federal Aviation Administration has finished a key portion of the launch license review for SpaceX’s Starship, bringing the company one step closer to a second launch. Regulators said Tuesday that they completed a safety review focused on how a Starship launch could affect public health and property.
In September, MGM Resorts was hit by a devastating ransomware attack, downing operations at some of its most iconic casino hotels in Las Vegas, including the Bellagio, Mandalay Bay and the Cosmopolitan. MGM declined to pay the attackers’ ransom demand to get its systems and data back. While the MGM cyberattack dominated headlines for weeks, an earlier cyberattack on Caesars Entertainment barely made it into the news.
The 6-2 Lions are adding another offensive weapon.
Dan Titus breaks down the James Harden trade from a fantasy perspective, revealing whose value is higher or lower after the deal.
Pasadena police are investigating the alleged robbery during Colorado's loss Saturday night.
If you're looking to buy a home for the first time in 2023, here are some benefits and programs to take advantage of.
Renee Miller presents a look at players who have outperformed their fantasy draft slots halfway through the NFL season.
Toyota says eight additional production lines will be added with the capacity to produce 600,000 EV battery packs a year.
Jahmyr Gibbs ran for more than 150 yards on Monday to lead the Lions past the Raiders.
Toyota said Tuesday it will invest another $8 billion into its first EV battery factory in North America, as the Japanese automaker tries to ramp up its electrification program and introduce 30 battery electric models globally by the end of the decade. This latest investment will add eight battery electric and plug-in hybrid battery production lines to the facility located on 1,825 acres in Liberty, North Carolina.
Kriisa will be eligible to play on Dec. 16 against UMass.
Sweat has 6.5 sacks in eight games this season and is in the final year of his contract with the Commanders.
The U.S. government and dozens of foreign allies have pledged never to pay ransom demands in a bid to discourage financially motivated hackers and ransomware gangs profiteering from cyberattacks. The joint pledge was announced during the third annual meeting of the International Counter Ransomware Initiative, or CRI, a U.S.-led cyber coalition that aims to enhance international cooperation to combat the growth of ransomware. The first-of-its-kind joint pledge, detailed by U.S. deputy national security advisor Anne Neuberger during a call with reporters on Monday, resulted in dozens of members signing a policy statement declaring that their governments would not pay ransom demands.