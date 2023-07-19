Las Vegas police raided a home in connection with Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder. Why is it happening now?

Tupac Shakur’s murder in a drive-by shooting in 1996 remains unsolved (Pat Johnson/Shutterstock)

Twenty seven years after Tupac Shakur was gunned down in a drive-by shooting on the Las Vegas strip, police have executed a search warrant in connection with the rapper’s unsolved murder.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it had raided a property in Henderson, a city 15 miles southeast of the gambling mecca, on Monday 17 July as part of an ongoing investigation into Shakur’s murder.

A spokesman told the Associated Press they could not provide any further details about the bombshell development in one of the most notorious unsolved murders in US history.

Although police have never made an arrest, a 2002 investigation by Los Angeles Times journalist Chuck Philips implicated several people in the killing, including Shakur’s hip hop rival Christopher Wallace, better known by his stage name Notorious BIG.

At the time of his death in September 1996 aged 25, Shakur was one of the most famous hip-hop stars on the planet.

The mythology surrounding the Changes rapper has only grown since then.

Who is Tupac Shakur?

Lesane Parish Crooks was born in East Harlem, New York, in 1971, the son of active members of the Black Panthers. He was renamed Tupac Amaru Shakur, taking his mother’s maiden name, at the age of one.

Shakur moved to Baltimore with his mother in 1984, and studied acting, poetry and jazz at the Baltimore School for the Arts.

His family relocated to Marin City, California, in 1988, and he began recording music under the stage name MC New York, according to a fan site.

Shakur signed to Interscope Records and released his first album, 2Pacalypse Now, in 1991.

The critically-acclaimed debut focused on themes of gang violence and police corruption, drawing a rebuke from then vice president Dan Quayle, according to an official biography.

He went on to release best-selling albums Strictly For My N.I.G.G.A.Z, Thug Life: Volume 1, Me Against the World and All Eyez on Me between 1993 and September 1996.

During this period, he also achieved plaudits for his acting in movies Poetic Justice, Gridlock'd and Gang Related.

Shakur had numerous run-ins with police. In 1993, he was charged with aggravated assault for the shootings of two off-duty police officers in Atlanta. The charges were later dropped, and Shakur settled civil lawsuits with both officers.

He and two friends were ambushed at Quad Studios in Times Square in November 1994, with Shakur being shot five times after trying to fight off the attackers.

He would later claim in an interview that he had been set up by Sean Coombs, better known as Puff Daddy, and the Notorious BIG.

The ensuing claims and counter-claims sparked the bitter East Coast-West Coast hip hop feud.

In December 1994, Shakur was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse and later sentenced to 18 months to 4.5 years in prison.

He served eight months in prison before he was released in 1995, pending an appeal.

Tupac’s death

On 7 September 1996, Shakur attended a boxing bout between his friend Mike Tyson and Bruce Sheldon at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas.

After the fight, Shakur attacked Los Angeles Crip gang member Orlando Anderson in the lobby of the hotel to avenge a recent beating of one of his bodyguards, who was affiliated with the rival Bloods street gang.

The assault was captured on the hotel’s security cameras.

According to Chuck Philip’s investigation, Anderson plotted with other gang members that night to immediately retaliate.

The gang members reportedly received a payment of $1m and the gun used in the shooting from Notorious BIG, whose record label Bad Boy Entertainment was embroiled in a war of words with Shakur’s Death Row label.

Three hours later at about 11pm, Shakur and record impresario Suge Knight were driving in a black BMW when they stopped at traffic lights on Las Vegas Boulevard.

As they chatted to fans, a white Cadillac pulled up alongside them and an occupant armed with a semiautomatic fired several shots, striking the hip hop star four times as he sat in the passenger seat.

Shakur died in hospital six days later from internal bleeding.

Anderson, who was considered the prime suspect in Shakur’s murder, was reportedly interviewed once by Las Vegas detectives, and maintained his innocence.

He was killed in an unrelated gang shooting in May 1998.

Notorious BIG strongly denied any involvement in the murder. He was killed in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles six months after Shakur’s death.

Shakur released 11 albums posthumously, and has sold 75 million records.

He has since received numerous honours and memorials. In 2015, the Grammy Museum paid homage to his music career with the “All Eyez on Me” exhibition.

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

And in June, Shakur received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.