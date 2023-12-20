Las Vegas police release 911 calls following murder-suicide in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Recently released 911 calls described a tragedy in the northwest Las Vegas valley that left four people dead.

On Dec. 11, Las Vegas Metropolitan police responded to a murder-suicide near Durango Drive and U.S. 95.

Police said Marvin Patterson shot and killed his wife, Schinara Patterson, daughter, Zi’Myra Patterson, and stepdaughter, Ki’Ziah Cone. He also allegedly shot and injured her son before turning the gun on himself, police said.

Disturbing 911 calls detailed the morning Marvin Patterson’s brother sounded frantic over the phone. “They’re all gone,” he said. “I can hear one of the kids still breathing, they are trying to breathe.”

He told the operator Marvin texted him overwhelmed. He went to the apartment to check on him and kicked down the door to see the crime scene within, according to the 911 calls.

“I saw my nieces and nephew; I think they’re gone. And then he’s in the bed with his wife and they’re deceased as well.”

The property manager also called the police and told dispatch one of the children was gasping for air. “It looks like they’ve all been shot in the back of the head,” she said. “The two adults are dead in the bed.” The 911 operator asked if there were gunshot wounds. “Yes, they all have gunshot wounds and blood coming out their ears.”

Las Vegas police called the brother minutes later for more information. They asked the brother what was happening in Marvin’s life at the time.

“Just life, I mean he was facing eviction,” he said. “Do we have to do this right now?”

Family and friends remembered Schinara and her daughters at a vigil the next day.

“Doodie, that’s Zi’Myra, she was sweet. She didn’t have a mean bone in her body,” Micheala Bernoudy, Schinara’s sister said. “Ki’Ziah was goofy, she loved to draw.”

In a statement, the Patterson family extended their sympathies.

“In this profound sorrow, our hearts are heavy with an unimaginable loss within the community, Schinara, Ki’Ziah, and Baby Zi ‘Myra who were cherished members of the community. Their vibrant spirit and unwavering kindness will be forever etched in our memories. We are continuously keeping DJ in our prayers and hoping he makes a speedy recovery.”

Patterson was on house arrest at the time of the shooting. The 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Patterson was accused of sex crimes against children and wore an ankle monitor.

He was arrested in Oct. of 2022, Las Vegas Justice Court records showed. His original bail was set at $100,000 with high-level electronic monitoring, in addition to an order to surrender his passport and stay away from children under the age of 18.

His bail was reduced to $10,000 about two months later.

