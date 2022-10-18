Las Vegas police release bodycam footage of late-night shootout that killed 23-year veteran Truong Thai

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has released body camera footage of the shootout that resulted in the death of officer Truong Thai.

Thai, 49, and officer Ryan Gillihan responded to a call at about 1 a.m. on Oct. 13 made by the wife of the 24-year-old suspect Tyson Hampton, who she said had beaten her. The incident took place in the area of South University Center Drive and East Flamingo Road.

In the footage released during a media briefing on Monday, Thai’s bodycam shows the officer walking over to Hampton’s car and asking him to place his hands on the steering wheel. Hampton obeys the order, but then looks over to the passenger side and removes his right hand from the steering wheel. Thai can be seen reaching into the car and attempting to stop Hampton while ordering him to “Get out of the car.”

Hampton drives away and Thai walks back to his patrol vehicle. Hampton fires 18 rounds at Thai through the driver’s side window, striking the officer and his mother-in-law. Thai and Gillihan are also seen firing back as Hampton flees from the area.

Thai, who had been a member of the LVMPD since 1999, died from a gunshot wound to the torso while being transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Hampton’s mother-in-law also received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

Hampton was arrested with the help of a Metro K-9 unit. He now faces eight felony charges, including murder and attempted murder as well as battery and domestic battery, according to police. He is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday at the Las Vegas Justice Court.

The Injured Police Officers Fund has organized a vigil and a donation page for Thai. He was described as a “dedicated” and “passionate” veteran of the department. Thai is survived by his 19-year-old daughter Jada.

“Our condolences go out to his family,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said during a news conference last week. “We will be helping them in any way we can in the following days. The incident demonstrates the dangers our officers face every day just putting on the uniform and doing their job."

Featured Image via Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

