Las Vegas police release enhanced photo after murdered boy found by hikers misidentified

Danielle Wallace
·2 min read

A murdered boy whose body was found by Nevada hikers was initially misidentified, and Las Vegas police on Sunday released a new digitally enhanced photo of the young homicide victim in hopes someone will come forward with information about who he is and what may have happened.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday released a digitally enhanced picture of the victim provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Authorities are asking teachers, in particular, to pay close attention to the newly released image.

Detectives believe he is between the ages of 8 and 12. He is 4-foot-11 and weighs 123 pounds.

A group of hikers around 7:30 a.m. Friday was walking by Mountain Springs Trailhead, located near mile marker 20 on State Route 160, when one member of the party went behind a bush and discovered the body of a "very young juvenile," Lt. Raymond Spencer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said at a press conference.

LAS VEGAS POLICE ASK FOR HELP IDING YOUNG BOY FOUND DEAD BY HIKERS, ‘VICTIM OF AN OBVIOUS HOMICIDE’

Spencer said the boy was "clearly the victim of a homicide," but declined to comment on how he died.

A mother who saw media reports early Saturday with a sketch of the victim first released by authorities contacted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and misidentified him as her 8-year-old son. Her son was last seen leaving his house around 9 p.m. Thursday with his 11-year-old half-brother, Eden Montes, and their biological father, 37-year-old Jose Montes-Herrera.

After holding another press conference at 9 a.m. Saturday, Las Vegas police soon learned that the 8-year-old boy, Eden Montes and Jose Montes-Herrera "had been camping in an area of central Utah that was outside cellphone reception." Officers later confirmed that the two boys and their father were safe.

The highway near where the body was found leads between Las Vegas and Pahrump in a town called Mountain Pass.

Spencer said investigators believe the body had been left within 24 hours from the time hikers later reported finding the boy unresponsive and medical personnel, who arrived about 15 minutes later, pronounced him dead at the scene.

"Due to the location of the body, the victim may have lived in Las Vegas, Pahrump, Baker or other nearby cities," police said in a press release. Spencer said he urged anyone in the Las Vegas Valley, Pahrump or the bordering remote communities in southern California to help identify the boy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information is asked to call the 24-hour tip line at 702-828-3521 or 702-828-2907.

The Las Vegas homicide section can be reached by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be provided by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Walmart+ swoops in to save my yard with same-day delivery! What does your lawn need?

    Get garden supplies and groceries ASAP.

  • Merkel Ready to Give Up Special Lockdown Powers as Covid Ebbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel is ready to allow Germany’s controversial lockdown law to lapse, the latest sign that the pandemic is releasing its grip on Europe’s largest economy.In a move that effectively suspended states’ rights, Germany passed mandatory restrictions in hard-hit areas, including curfews in April. The powers were set to expire at the end of June, and Merkel confirmed that those “can run out now,” she said Monday in Berlin.“We don’t need to maintain them now,” she said, but noted the tool exists if needed. “We know if something should develop again, with mutations -- which we hope won’t happen -- then we can reactivate it very quickly.”The country has gradually been easing restrictions as infections fall and vaccinations accelerate. On Monday, Germany had 35.1 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, the lowest level since mid-October. As of Sunday, 43% of the population had received at least one inoculation against Covid-19.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ex-VW boss to pay 10 million euros in dieselgate damages - Business Insider

    Former Volkswagen chief Martin Winterkorn has agreed to pay around 10 million euros ($12 million) in damages to the carmaker over the diesel emissions scandal, Business Insider reported on Monday. Volkswagen had said in March it would claim damages from Winterkorn over the scandal as it tries to draw a line under its biggest-ever crisis. Business Insider, citing a draft contract, reported that an agreement between the carmaker, Winterkorn and other former executives could be signed this week.

  • Teen charged with murder after man found at cemetery near NC State

    An 18-year-old woman was charged with killing James Lacy Taylor -- a man who died after being found seriously hurt at a Raleigh cemetery.

  • Dog walker finds body in South Boston

    Police homicide detectives are investigating Monday after a body was found by a dog walker in South Boston.

  • Beto O'Rourke breaks down how Republican election laws in Texas are designed to suppress Black and Latino votes

    Texas Democrat explains how bill in Texas is going to reduce suffrage across Texas in already underrepresented communities

  • Miami club shooting: 100 bullets unleashed on crowd standing outside birthday party concert

    ‘This is targeted. This is definitely not random,’ Ramirez said

  • Tarzan actor and Christian diet guru among victims of Tennessee plane crash

    Joe Lara played the role of Tarzan in a television series in the mid-1990s

  • Driver killed, passenger injured when SUV slams house

    One person was killed and another seriously injured when an SUV crashed into a building in Everett.

  • NASCAR owner Rick Hendrick once tried to hire Richard Petty. Now he has passed him.

    Hendrick Motorsports won its 269th NASCAR Cup race Sunday at the Coke 600, surpassing Petty Enterprises

  • 3 dead in triple shooting in Baltimore on Memorial Day

    Police said three men are dead after a shooting on Spaulding Avenue in the Park Heights neighborhood. Two men died at the scene and a third was taken to a hospital, where he later died. During a news conference at the scene late Monday night, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the victims appeared to have been in a gun battle that spanned three city blocks with people shooting at each other. What's even more troubling is that this is one of three areas that officers were patrolling while working overtime this holiday weekend.

  • Manhunt after Miami shooting leaves two dead and 22 injured

    $125,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction of involved shooters at concert over weekend, one of two shootings in Miami area

  • Minister criticises ‘silly’ King’s College London’s apology over an emailed photo of  Prince Philip

    A minister has criticised King’s College London for its “silly” apology to staff for sending an email containing a photo of Prince Philip. Some staff members complained that including a photo of Prince Philip opening its Maughan Library in 2002 in a round-robin email was “harmful” because of his “history of racist and sexist comments”. Joleen Clarke, an associate director, then sent another message to staff, apologising and informing them the photograph had been meant “as a historical reference point following his death”. “The inclusion of the picture was not intended to commemorate him,” she wrote. “Through feedback and subsequent conversations, we have come to realise the harm that this caused members of our community, because of his history of racist and sexist comments.” James Cleverly, a junior foreign office minister, tweeted on Monday: “This is just getting silly now.” The duke had been a governor of the university since 1955, and visited many times, most recently in 2012 for the opening of its Somerset House East Wing. The apology, first reported by the Mail on Sunday, also drew the ire of MPs who argued the episode was the latest example of cancel culture on campus. Sir John Hayes, the chair of the Common Sense Group of Tory backbenchers, said: “King’s College London is at the extreme end of the spectrum when it comes to inhibiting free speech. “We need to flush out people in our universities who are determined with an almost Maoist zeal to close minds in places which ought to be bastions of free and open debate.” Nick de Bois, a former Tory MP, added: “For goodness sake King's College London - grow up.” In an apparent backtrack, the university put out a statement stressing the Duke’s “long and valued association with King’s”. “We valued immensely, and remain very proud, of his friendship and support for King’s”, a spokesman said.

  • Jason Kokrak delivers a buzzkill at Colonial, defeating fan favorite Jordan Spieth

    Spieth, a Dallas native, failed to make any birdies on the back nine while struggling to a final-round 73.

  • UK may require NHS workers to take COVID-19 vaccine

    The British government may require National Health Service workers to be inoculated against COVID-19 — a contentious proposal that was immediately criticized by opposition leaders as counterproductive. The U.K. government's vaccine minister, Nadhim Zahawi, told Sky News on Sunday that officials were considering the move in hopes of preventing medical workers from spreading COVID-19 to their patients.

  • Benjamin Netanyahu's rivals vow to form new government within a week

    Benjamin Netanyahu’s rivals branded him “dangerous and unhinged” as opposition leader Yair Lapid vowed to remove the Israeli prime minister from power and swear in a new government within a week. In a speech on Monday, Mr Lapid, the leader of the centrist Yesh Atid party, confirmed that an agreement had nearly been reached on forming a cross-party coalition to replace Mr Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister. “We can end this next week. In a week, the state of Israel can be in a new era with a new prime minister,” Mr Lapid said. It came after Naftali Bennett, a prominent right-winger, threw his support behind plans for the anti-Netanyahu coalition, in which he would initially serve as prime minister before rotating with Mr Lapid. If the coalition is sworn in, it could spell the end of the Netanyahu dynasty, which has dominated Israeli politics for more than a decade. It would also be an extraordinary rise to power for Mr Bennett, who despite winning just seven seats in elections last March now stands to become the next prime minister of Israel. Mr Bennett, a 49-year-old former special forces commando, is an erstwhile protégé of Mr Netanyahu but claims to be “more right-wing” than he is, and has warned that a “unity” government is the only means to avoid a fifth election. Read more: Naftali Bennett, the tough-talking right-winger poised to oust Benjamin Netanyahu However, the coalition process faces significant hurdles, in particular a brewing row over which party will be given the agriculture portfolio. Benny Gantz, the head of the Blue and White faction, sought to play down reports of an imminent new government on Monday as he warned that “ gaps and disagreements” remain in the talks. Mr Gantz is said to be withholding his support unless his party takes control of the agriculture ministry, prompting one right-wing leader to accuse him of trying to sabotage the coalition. “I wonder if his holy war for the agriculture portfolio is an excuse to dismantle the change bloc,” said Avigdor Liberman, the head of Yisrael Beiteinu, who is also competing for control of the agriculture ministry. Mr Liberman, a former Netanyahu ally, described the embattled prime minister as “mentally unstable,” citing a speech on Sunday where he compared attempts to oust him with the dictatorship in Syria. Mr Netanyahu had also accused Mr Bennett in the speech of committing the "fraud of the century" by trying to prop up a "left-wing government." Mr Lapid also suggested that Mr Netanyahu was losing his grip on reality, branding his combative speech against the coalition as “dangerous and unhinged.”

  • Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 3-2 in OT to force Game 7

    Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored at 15:15 of overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Saturday night to force Game 7 in the first-round series. Corey Perry and Tyler Toffoli also scored and Carey Price made 41 saves in front of the first Canadian hockey crowd since the start of the pandemic. With his team outshot 13-2 and struggling to generate anything in the extra period, Kotkaniemi ripped a shot past Jack Campbell's glove side after Toronto defenseman Travis Dermott turned the puck over to Paul Byron.

  • Biden to honour son Beau at Memorial Day service: ‘The very best of what America has to offer’

    US president to honour fallen troops at Virginia’s national cemetery with a speech featuring personal loss

  • Texas Republicans push forward strict voting rights bill after marathon debate

    The bill will almost certainly pass the GOP-majority House and be signed into law by the governor

  • Tulsa race massacre: Biden urges Americans to reflect on ‘deep roots of racial terror’ amid calls for reparations

    President says federal government must reckon with role in ‘stripping wealth and opportunity from Black communities’ in decades after violence