Las Vegas Police Respond To Active Shooter On University Campus

Las Vegas police announced that a suspect is dead after officers responded to an active shooter at the University of Nevada’s Las Vegas campus Wednesday afternoon.

“There appears to be multiple victims at this time,” the agency said in a post to X, formerly Twitter.

Authorities were seen swarming Beam Hall, located south of the city center. The building is home to the university’s Lee Business School and sits opposite the student union, where additional shots were reportedly heard.

Roughly 5,000 students attend the school, including 500 graduate students.

#BREAKING We are responding to preliminary reports of an #ActiveShooter on the campus of UNLV near BEAM Hall. There appears to be multiple victims at this time. Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon. pic.twitter.com/iylYGPhr33 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 6, 2023

UPDATE: The suspect has been located and is deceased. https://t.co/h56jaYcFwgpic.twitter.com/eeTzBIEg7O — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 6, 2023

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for more.