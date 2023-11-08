Las Vegas police search for 3 suspects they say robbed, battered employee

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects who they say robbed and battered an employee.

According to a release, police are looking for three suspects who robbed, vandalized, and battered an employee at a business near the 6000 block of Boulder Highway.

The alleged robbery happened on Oct. 19 at around 3:40 a.m., the release said.

(LVMPD)

(LVMPD)

(LVMPD)

The release described the suspects as three men between 20 to 30 years old, all 5’9″ to 6’0″ tall.

One of the men was wearing a brown baseball hat, gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, and orange and white shoes. The second suspect was wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and white shoes. The last suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black

shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime

Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

