County official arrested in Las Vegas journalist’s stabbing death: report

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, according to reports.

Las Vegas police had earlier searched the home of the local politician, according to the news organization.

German, a 69-year-old reporter with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found dead outside his home in the Nevada city on Sept. 3. He is believed to have been killed the day prior.

On Wednesday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department searched Telles’ house.

Telles, 45, lost a primary in June shortly after German wrote a series of stories for the paper regarding the hostile work environment at Telles’ office, which included bullying and an “inappropriate relationship” with a staffer.

Telles repeatedly denied the allegations on social media and his re-election website.

After police released surveillance footage of a vehicle tied to the attack, a red or maroon GMC Yukon Denali, a car matching the description was spotted in Telles’ driveway, the Review-Journal reported on Tuesday.

Police also served warrants on the block where the killing occurred.

“No further information will be provided at this time,” police said in a statement.