Las Vegas police search for female suspect accused in southwest valley shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a female suspect accused in a southwest Las Vegas shooting.

The suspect is described as a woman driving a silver BMW.

Las Vegas Metro police said a suspect accused of a shooting in the southwest valley was seen driving a silver BMW. (LVMPD)

Police made the request to the public on the LVMPD X account on Tuesday.

No information on the location or date of the shooting was included in the post by police.

Police search for suspect accused in southwest valley shooting (LVMPD)

Those with information are asked to contact Enterprise Area Command detectives at 702-828-1686 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

