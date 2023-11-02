Las Vegas police search for second vehicle of interest after shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives are asking the public for assistance in locating a second vehicle involved in a shooting in October.
The vehicle is described as a dark-colored four-door sedan, possibly a BMW, suspected of having damage to the front left panel. Police said they believed it was the suspect’s vehicle.
The shooting occurred on Oct. 20, at 10:49 p.m., in the 6600 block of Grand Stand Avenue near Jones Boulevard and Grand Teton Drive in the far west part of the valley.
Police said they were able to find the first vehicle of interest which was described as a blue Toyota Yaris and had been reported stolen.
Anyone with any information about this vehicle is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide
Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain
anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at
www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
