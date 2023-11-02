Las Vegas police search for second vehicle of interest after shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives are asking the public for assistance in locating a second vehicle involved in a shooting in October.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored four-door sedan, possibly a BMW, suspected of having damage to the front left panel. Police said they believed it was the suspect’s vehicle.

The shooting occurred on Oct. 20, at 10:49 p.m., in the 6600 block of Grand Stand Avenue near Jones Boulevard and Grand Teton Drive in the far west part of the valley.

Detectives are asking the public to assist locating a vehicle involved in a shooting that occurred October 20, 2023, at approximately 10:49 p.m., in the 6600 block of Grand Stand Avenue. (KLAS)

Police said they were able to find the first vehicle of interest which was described as a blue Toyota Yaris and had been reported stolen.

Anyone with any information about this vehicle is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at

www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

