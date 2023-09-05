Las Vegas RAID officers arrest driver accused of reckless, trick driving

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A driver accused of speeding on at least three occasions was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s RAID team on Wednesday.

Officers said they attempted to stop the driver of a white Chevy Camaro but each time “he took off at a high rate of speed,” according to Las Vegas Metro’s Traffic Facebook page.

LVMPD’s RAID team arrests a driver accused of reckless driving on Aug. 30, 2023. (KLAS)

Officers stated that they spotted the driver on Aug. 30 driving around doing tricks and donuts in a residential neighborhood shortly before they took him into custody.

According to police, the driver had two warrants out of two separate jurisdictions for reckless driving.

LVMPD’s RAID team arrests a driver accused of reckless driving on Aug. 30, 2023. (KLAS)

The driver now faces several charges:

disobeying a police officer

reckless driving and endangering the public and property

reckless driving, disregarding persons and property

RAID was established in March of 2022 and was designed for public safety.

