Las Vegas Sands is ditching its properties on the Strip, a move that could reshape the gaming industry

Courtenay Brown
·2 min read

Las Vegas Sands is leaving Las Vegas — and effectively, the U.S.

Why it matters: The sale of its properties hints at huge trends reshaping the gaming industry and its defacto home.

Details: Sands is selling all of its properties on the strip — including its flagship Venetian resort — in a deal worth over $6 billion.

  • The buyers: real estate giant VICI Properties and private equity firm Apollo Global Management.

All eyes on Asia: Robert Goldstein, Sands' chief executive who took over for the late Sheldon Adelson, said today its properties in Macao and Singapore are "the center of our attention," and where it's long made almost all of its money.

  • This is officially Asia Sands, Jason Ader, a former Sands board member, tells Axios. (The company's headquarters will remain in Vegas.)

  • Other casino operators want a bigger foothold, but licenses are hard to come by.

Future of betting is in other states: Casino operators (including Sands!) are increasingly eyeing places like New York and Texas — where sports betting could be legalized and there's less competition than saturated Vegas.

What to watch: What's next for Vegas' battered economy.

  • The sale of the biggest asset on the strip is a big shake-up for the iconic area — which has been walloped since the pandemic plunged Nevada's leisure and casino industry into crisis.

  • Sands is "taking its chips off the table and letting it ride in Asia. I don't think people should ignore the importance of that symbolically," says Ader.

Yes, but: Never bet against the house.

  • There were buyers willing to pay "pre-COVID prices for an asset, despite the fact that Vegas has been one of the slowest markets in the U.S. to recover," James Goldstein, an analyst at CreditSights, says.

  • The deal “underscores our conviction in a strong recovery for Las Vegas as vaccines usher in a reopening of leisure and travel in the United States and across the world," a partner at Apollo said in a statement.

Details: Sands' exit is an opening for private equity firm Apollo Global Management, which has a (spotty) history in the gaming sector.

  • Flashback: Apollo bought gaming giant Harrah’s Entertainment, which later became Caesars (then went bankrupt and ultimately was sold to a rival in a deal that closed last year). It bought a Canadian casino last year.

  • Apollo is buying Sands' operations. Real estate giant VICI Properties is buying the property itself (so it'll be Apollo's landlord).

  • Las Vegas Sands is leaving Las Vegas

    The Las Vegas Sands is the biggest casino operator on the city’s famed strip.But as the song says, you need to know when to hold ‘em, and when to fold ‘em. And the Sands on Wednesday said it is selling its Las Vegas real estate and operations for about $6.25 billion. Those properties include the Venetian Resort Las Vegas and Sands Expo and Convention Center. The company acknowledged that selling the Venetian is - in its words - “bittersweet” - because that’s what brought fame to the company and to its founder, the late billionaire Sheldon Adelson. The Las Vegas-based company is betting its future on Asia. Its operations in Macao already account for nearly half of the company’s revenue. Singapore casinos make up a third. Back in the U.S., the dealers will keep shuffling. The Sands found buyers for the Venetian’s operating company, and for its land and real estate assets. Among them funds managed by affiliates of private equity giant Apollo Global Management. Apollo said it’s betting Las Vegas will recover as vaccines spark a revival in travel, leisure, and revelry. Shares of Las Vegas Sands rose in early trading Wednesday.

  • With sale of the Venetian, Las Vegas Sands exits the Strip

    Las Vegas Sands is selling the iconic Venetian casino resort and its Sands Expo and Convention Center for $6.25 billion, withdrawing from gambling operations on the Las Vegas Strip after changing the nature of the casino business there and just about everywhere else. The name of the Venetian, the expo center as well as the Palazzo, the Sands' luxury casino and resort that is part of the same complex, will remain, and the company's headquarters will stay in Las Vegas. Under Adelson, the company's focus turned to Asia years ago, where revenue eventually outpaced even the operations on the Las Vegas Strip.

  • Las Vegas Sands Leaves Las Vegas After Selling Venetian for $6.3 Billion

    Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) is leaving Las Vegas and completely abandoning the U.S. casino market after it agreed to sell The Venetian Resort for $6.25 billion. Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) will acquire the operating company of The Venetian, which includes the resort, the connected Palazzo resort, and the Sands Expo and Convention Center, for $2.25 billion, while VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI), the real estate investment trust (REIT) spun off by Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) in 2017, will buy the real estate assets for $4 billion.

