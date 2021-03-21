Is Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock A Buy or Sell?

Abigail Fisher
·5 min read

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors' consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Is LVS stock a buy or sell? Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund interest recently. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) was in 63 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. The all time high for this statistic is 47. This means the bullish number of hedge fund positions in this stock currently sits at its all time high. Our calculations also showed that LVS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings).

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 124 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here).

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. Recently Oregon became the first state to legalize psychedelic mushrooms which are shown to have promising results in treating depression, addiction, and PTSD in early stage academic studies. So, we are checking out this psychedelic drug stock idea right now. We go through lists like the 10 best biotech stocks to invest in to pick the next stock that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage (or at the end of this article). Now we're going to view the latest hedge fund action regarding Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Do Hedge Funds Think LVS Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of December, a total of 63 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 34% from the third quarter of 2020. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards LVS over the last 22 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Melvin Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS), with a stake worth $629.4 million reported as of the end of December. Trailing Melvin Capital Management was D1 Capital Partners, which amassed a stake valued at $318.3 million. Palestra Capital Management, Point72 Asset Management, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Cumberland Associates / Springowl Associates allocated the biggest weight to Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS), around 18.08% of its 13F portfolio. 1060 Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 9.42 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to LVS.

Consequently, some big names were breaking ground themselves. Palestra Capital Management, managed by Andrew Immerman and Jeremy Schiffman, assembled the largest position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Palestra Capital Management had $193.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Alexander Mitchell's Scopus Asset Management also initiated a $123.7 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new LVS positions are Daniel S. Och's OZ Management, Robert Pitts's Steadfast Capital Management, and Amit Nitin Doshi's Harbor Spring Capital.

Let's go over hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) but similarly valued. These stocks are Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH), Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF), Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP), Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP), The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX), and NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI). This group of stocks' market caps match LVS's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position LULU,50,929013,0 DASH,38,3952490,38 COF,56,3028457,14 ROP,40,1348849,-10 KDP,29,1076705,-12 BX,54,1450344,5 NXPI,66,2259680,-2 Average,47.6,2006505,4.7 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 47.6 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2007 million. That figure was $3066 million in LVS's case. NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) is the least popular one with only 29 bullish hedge fund positions. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for LVS is 85.9. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 81.2% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 26 percentage points. These stocks gained 5.3% in 2021 through March 19th and still beat the market by 0.8 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on LVS as the stock returned 6.9% since the end of Q4 (through 3/19) and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

    Match Group, Inc. (MTCH), the parent company of popular dating apps such as Tinder, Pairs, OkCupid, Hinge, and PlentyofFish, announced on March 15 the decision to acquire Garbo, a non-profit platform that helps users run background checks on individuals. In a press release, Match Group confirmed that Tinder users will have access to Garbo to run background checks on their potential dates by the end of this year, and the company is planning to roll out this feature on its other dating apps as well. Investors already seem to be divided on the prospects of this new feature. Although this new addition will make online dating apps safer for many women, some argue that users will decide to quit Tinder because of privacy concerns, resulting in a decline in revenue for Match Group. Short-Term Pains Will Be Converted Into Long-Term Gains The introduction of background checks might initially lead to a decline in the number of users, but in the long run, Match Group stands to benefit from this decision. Bumble (BMBL), which recently made its U.S. market debut, is a significant competitor and has recently gained traction as it requires women to make the first move on the dating app. Match Group’s decision to implement background checks will help the company thwart the threat from the likes of Bumble in the long run by establishing itself as an innovative and women-friendly dating solutions provider. This move will also help Match Group gain traction in emerging regions such as Asia and Latin America as safety concerns have prevented many women from using online dating apps in the past. According to a recent research report published by 360i Research, the Asia-Pacific region will be the fastest growing online dating market through 2025 due to favorable demographics such as the increasing internet penetration rate and the high concentration of young people in this region. The Resilient Business Model With mobility restrictions in all major regions of the world in the first half of 2020, Match Group initially took a massive hit as its userbase found no reason to be active on dating apps. The company, however, was quick to react to this negative development by introducing various features such as video messaging, as well as a free trial for the Passport feature that allows users to connect with their matches regardless of their geolocation. These strategies paid off handsomely in 2020, which is evident from the 17% year-over-year growth in total revenue and 15% growth in EBITDA. Match Group’s dating products remained relevant during a very challenging year, which is a testament to the competitive advantages enjoyed by the company as the world’s largest online dating solutions provider. Match Group Is Spreading Its Wings Timely and value accretive acquisitions have also played a major role in Match Group’s dominance within the online dating industry, and the company is laser-focused on executing this strategy to gain market share in the fast-growing Asian region. On Feb. 9, the company announced the acquisition of Hyperconnect, a leading social media and video technology company based in South Korea, for $1.725 billion. Hyperconnect operates Azar, which is the highest-grossing one-on-one live video app in the world. It also operates Hakuna, which is an interactive social media app that is popular in Korea for group video chats and broadcasts. This acquisition will help Match Group expand its presence in the all-important Asian region, reflecting a potential catalyst for growth in the future. Wall Street’s Take MTCH’s Moderate Buy consensus rating breaks down into 8 Buys and 3 Holds. The average analyst price target of $163.82 for Match Group shares implies an upside potential of just 7% from the current market price. The recent acquisitions and the strong demand for online dating apps expected in the second half of this year are likely to push the stock to new highs, and upward revisions from analysts are in the cards. (See Match Group stock analysis on TipRanks) Takeaway Match Group is a leader in the global online dating industry, but the competition is intensifying. That said, the recent decision to offer background checks will help Tinder and other Match Group-owned platforms remain competitive in the future, and this creates a strong position for the company to gain market share in emerging regions that are yet to embrace online dating apps because of safety concerns. Disclosure: Dilantha De Silva did not have any positions in any of the stocks mentioned in this article at the time of publication. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.