Las Vegas Sands and Sands China, Ltd. Earn Recognition in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022

Las Vegas Sands received a silver class award and Sands China, Ltd. received a bronze class award in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, a comprehensive annual publication on the state of corporate sustainability around the world. Sands was the only U.S.-based casino and gaming company included in the 2022 Yearbook.

The Yearbook compiles the top performers in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), an annual evaluation of corporate sustainability practices. The CSA assesses more than 10,000 companies from around the world. Companies listed in the yearbook must score within the top 15 percent of their industry and achieve an S&P Global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) score within 30 percent of their industry’s top-performing company.

Sands’ distinction in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022 is the latest in a number of recognitions from the world’s leading reputational benchmarks measuring environmental, social and governance performance. Sands recently earned its ninth designation on the Fortune “World’s Most Admired Companies” list, as well as a place on the Newsweek America’s Most Responsible Companies 2022 list. In November 2021, Sands again was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for World and North America. Sands was the only U.S.-based hospitality and gaming company recognized on both DJSI World and DJSI North America in 2021.

“Our inclusion in these prestigious benchmarks signifies the commitment and dedication we have to responsible business performance and supporting our people, communities and the planet,” said Katarina Tesarova, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer at Sands. “We are driven by continuous improvement and our continued recognition demonstrates that we are evolving and making progress in addressing the most important ESG topics for our business and stakeholders.”

Sands’ global corporate responsibility commitment encompasses an expansive body of work built on the pillars of People, Communities and Planet. The People pillar drives the company’s focus on being the employer and partner of choice in its regions by building a culture dedicated to supporting Team Members, guests, suppliers and partners. The global Sands Cares community engagement program leads the Community pillar and guides the company’s efforts to solve pressing social issues, create resiliency and maximize its regions’ strengths as valuable tourism destinations. Finally, Sands works to ensure the long-term environmental health of its regions through the Planet pillar, led by the Sands ECO360 global sustainability program, which drives initiatives addressing low-carbon transition, water stewardship, waste, plastic and packaging, and responsible sourcing. The company annually reports its goals, progress and accomplishments in these three areas, along with its practices around ethics and governance, in the Sands Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

More than 7,500 companies from 61 industries assessed in the 2021 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) were considered for the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook. Only 716 companies with top scores made it into the Yearbook this year.

