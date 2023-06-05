Here’s what a Las Vegas shooting memorial could look like: Officials release 3D models

Nearly six years after a shooting at a country music festival at the Las Vegas Strip that left 60 people dead, county officials have revealed what a memorial at the site could look like.

In a Monday press conference, Clark County officials unveiled five 3D model renderings for a permanent memorial honoring victims, survivors and first responders of the Harvest Music Festival tragedy on Oct. 1, 2017.

According to a database compiled by USA TODAY, The Associated Press and Northeastern University, the Las Vegas tragedy is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history with 60 deaths and 867 reported injuries.

“Our committee dedicated many hours of time and effort to ensure that the concepts under consideration for our memorial reflect extensive input from family members of victims, survivors and our community as a whole,” Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson said in a statement.

Clark County choosing one of five proposed memorials

The proposed memorials were put together by five design teams who will give a 40-minute presentation about their proposals later this month.

After the event, the 1 October Memorial Committee, which was tasked to create the memorial, will collect input from the public to help them decide which project to choose.

“No matter which design concept gets recommended, we can be proud of the process our committee put into place and amazing ideas inspired by it,” Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said in the statement.

The committee will submit its recommendation to the County Commission in September, ahead of the massacre’s sixth anniversary.

Here are the five proposals:

Las Vegas shooting memorial proposals

This rendering shows one of five potential designs for a permanent memorial to be built on the Las Vegas Strip in honor of the victims, survivors and first responders of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting.

This rendering shows one of five potential designs for a permanent memorial to be built on the Las Vegas Strip in honor of the victims, survivors and first responders of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting.

This rendering shows one of five potential designs for a permanent memorial to be built on the Las Vegas Strip in honor of the victims, survivors and first responders of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting.

This rendering shows one of five potential designs for a permanent memorial to be built on the Las Vegas Strip in honor of the victims, survivors and first responders of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting.

This rendering shows one of five potential designs for a permanent memorial to be built on the Las Vegas Strip in honor of the victims, survivors and first responders of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting.

FBI documents on potential motive of Las Vegas shooter

Documents released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in March revealed that the shooter, Stephen Paddock, was "very upset" about how casinos were treating him.

A fellow gambler, who described Paddock as a high roller with a bankroll of approximately $2 million to $3 million, told the FBI that "Paddock was very upset at the way casinos were treating him and other high rollers" after casinos started banning high rollers from certain events, hotels and casinos about three years before the attack. The gambler believed it could "easily be what caused Paddock to 'snap.'"

The collection of FBI documents were released in response to a public records request by The Wall Street Journal.

More coverage from the USA TODAY Network

Stephen Paddock: Mandalay Bay shooter in Las Vegas was angry about how casinos treated him, FBI says

Married: Couple who survived Las Vegas mass shooting together get married on tragedy's anniversary

Researchers: California mass shooting suspect is oldest in US recorded history

Contributing: Tami Abdollah, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Las Vegas shooting memorial: Officials release five 3D models