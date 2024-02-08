Las Vegas Sphere climber faces scale of charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is unsafe and illegal but this isn’t the first time “Pro-Life Spiderman” has unlawfully scaled a Las Vegas attraction.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Maison Des Champs, 24, for climbing the attraction Thursday.

Maison DesChamps, 24, faces charges of destroying property of another and conspiracy to destroy private property. (LVMPD)

Amid the COVID-19 mask mandates and Strip closures in August of 2021, Des Champs climbed more than 61 floors of the Aria Resort & Casino.

“Yesterday, our officers faced another unique challenge,” Las Vegas Metro police Captain Dori Koren wrote in an August 2021 tweet with video of Des Champs appearing to climb the high rise. “This reckless act is extremely dangerous & very illegal.”

Four months later, the Hartland, Michigan, native was living in Las Vegas where he attended classes at University of Nevada, Las Vegas, according to a UNLV spokesperson.

However, it appears that when spring semester final exams were graded in May 2022 that he wasted no time to climb the 970-foot-tall Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, the 748-foot-tall New York Times Building in New York City and the 727-foot tall Renaissance Center in Detroit—all in the same month.

One month later, police rushed to close streets after spotting Des Champs ascending the 844-foot-tall Devon Tower in downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, completing his tour in 2022.

Pedestrians broke out their phones amid the cooler February air to capture Des Champs first target of 2023, inching up the abandoned 483-foot-tall Chase Tower in downtown Pheonix, Arizona.

Six months later, Chicago police and fire were dispatched to the 600-foot-tall Accenture Tower to a report of a man climbing without a rope and Des Champs was told to come down.

By August 2023, Des Champs faced misdemeanor charges related to seven different illicit acts of scaling structures, but he was not done.

Des Champs, now 24 years old, returned home.

Shortly after 10 a.m. workers looked up into the partly cloudy skies to see Des Champs first mark of 2024, the 366-foot-tall Las Vegas Sphere—a new low.

Police and fire crews responded in what appears to be a full circle moment for Des Champs, standing just over a mile away was his first endeavor at the Aria.

Just like the seven times before, Des Champs was arrested after his stunt and faces two misdemeanor charges.

