Las Vegas stabbing suspect was discovered with self-inflicted gunshot wounds: police

The county official arrested in last week’s stabbing death of Las Vegas-based investigative reporter Jeff German was taken into custody with self-inflicted wounds, police said Thursday.

Bloody shoes and a cut-up straw hat are part of what led police to arrest Clark County Public Administrator Robert “Rob” Telles in the stabbing death of journalist Jeff German, authorities revealed.

In addition, Telles’ DNA was found at the scene, police said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, where German had spent the past 10 years on staff.

German had been investigating Telles’ alleged doings when the journalist’s body was found outside his home on Saturday morning. Police released a description and images of a vehicle that turned out to match one parked in Telles’ driveway. Upon searching his house, investigators found cut-up, bloody shoes and a cut-up straw hat that matched the disguise of a suspect caught on surveillance video.

When they caught up with and arrested Telles, they found him with self-inflicted wounds, though his injuries were not considered life-threatening, said Captain Dori Koren of the Las Vegas police homicide unit, according to the Review-Journal.

Telles was allegedly lying in wait at the side of German’s house when the journalist went outside. German, 69, had been investigating reports of complaints against the 45-year-old Telles that alleged administrative bullying, favoritism and a possibly inappropriate relationship with a subordinate staffer.

The Democrat had lost the primary in June to Assistant Public Administrator Rita Reid, and his term was set to expire at the end of this year.

German hadn’t stopped there, having recently made public-records requests for emails and text messages between Telles and three other county officials. On top of that, Telles was unhappy about “additional reporting that was pending,” Koren said Thursday.

Leaders of his newspaper expressed both relief and outrage.

“We are relieved Telles is in custody and outraged that a colleague appears to have been killed for reporting on an elected official,” executive editor Glenn Cook said in a statement. “Journalists can’t do the important work our communities require if they are afraid a presentation of facts could lead to violent retribution. We thank Las Vegas police for their urgency and hard work and for immediately recognizing the terrible significance of Jeff’s killing. Now, hopefully, the Review-Journal, the German family and Jeff’s many friends can begin the process of mourning and honoring a great man and a brave reporter.”

German’s family also spoke out.

“Jeff was a loving and loyal brother, uncle and friend who devoted his life to his work exposing wrongdoing in Las Vegas and beyond,” they said in a statement to the Review-Journal. “We’re shocked, saddened and angry about his death. Jeff was committed to seeking justice for others and would appreciate the hard work by local police and journalists in pursuing his killer. We look forward to seeing justice done in this case. We also want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, support and recognition for Jeff and his life’s work.”

With News Wire Services