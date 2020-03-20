A Las Vegas strip club is offering drive-thru shows, nude hand sanitizer wrestling, and 'coronavirus-free' lap dances

Ethan Miller/Getty

Las Vegas ordered that all nonessential businesses close on Wednesday. Strip club Little Darlings plans to remain open despite the order.

The club is offering a drive-thru show as well as nude hand sanitizer wrestling.

A representative for Deja Vu, which owns Little Darlings, told Insider that it's "business as usual" and the club is still offering lap dances. They declined to comment when asked whether tests were being made available to workers or patrons.

Its director of operations, Ryan Carlson, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the club is adhering to guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and told KNTV Las Vegas that the club is checking customers' temperature before they enter.

However, a report from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention found that the coronavirus can be transmitted even without any symptoms presenting.

Las Vegas announced a 30-day shutdown on Wednesday, closing all nonessential businesses including casinos. But, not all strip clubs appear to be closing their doors.

In a city whose economy is particularly dependent on tourism and hospitality, strip club Little Darlings is striving to stay operational, despite the shutdown ordinance and six-foot social distance recommendation aimed at slowing down the spread of the coronavirus.

It's also offering a host of new options, including a drive-thru show and nude hand sanitizer wrestling.

A representative for Deja Vu, which owns Little Darlings, told Insider that the club is still "business as usual" and is offering what it has advertised as "coronavirus-free" lap dances. When asked whether tests were being made available to workers or patrons, they declined to comment.

Starting Saturday, Little Darlings says it will put on a 10-minute show that, for $100, patrons can watch from their cars, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"Guests can drive up to the front door and we're going to have dancers separate by the six-foot separation rule and they can enjoy a totally nude show right from the seat of their car," Ryan Carlson, the club's director of operations, told the Review-Journal.

The club will also offer nude hand sanitizer wrestling.

At a time when stores are selling out of hand sanitizer and brands are trying to keep up with demand, the club says it's stockpiled 20 gallons of the stuff for the event. (Of course, it's worth noting that hand sanitizer doesn't work as well as soap and water.)

KNTV Las Vegas reports that Carlson calls Little Darlings "easily one of the safest and cleanest places to be in Las Vegas." He says the club will enforce hourly handwashing and social distancing, and will check the temperature of anyone planning on entering the club at the door. He also says there are hand-sanitizing stations set up every 15 feet.

However, according to a report from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the coronavirus can be transmitted even without any apparent symptoms. This report analyzed records of all of China's reported cases of the virus between December 8 and February 11 and found that 1.2% of patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were asymptomatic.

According to Carlson, the club is adhering to the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"At the end of the day we're complying with everything that's been recommended by the CDC," he told the Review-Journal.

"America is a free country," Carlson said in a statement to 8 News Now Las Vegas. "And strippers will continue to be a part of the fabric of American life."

Nevada has 95 active cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine's Coronavirus Resource Center.

