Las Vegas Strip resorts are now closing as a result of coronavirus, starting with Wynn and Encore

LAS VEGAS – Major resorts on the Las Vegas Strip are now closing in response to the spread of coronavirus.

Wynn Resorts will close its two luxury hotel-casinos on the Strip for two weeks starting Tuesday.

The company announced the closures of Wynn Las Vegas and Encore after Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered that all K-12 public schools in the Clark County School District close.

After two weeks, the company will evaluate the situation, according to a release sent to investors. Some employees will stay at the properties to maintain facilities and security.

The closures follow the suspension of several hotel amenities at Wynn Las Vegas, including the buffet, poker room, sports books, clubs, spas, salons and fitness centers.

COVID-19 has led to slowed demand and unprecedented disruptions along the Las Vegas Strip tourism corridor – financial fallout now leading to layoffs and furloughs for thousands of workers.

Wynn CEO Matt Maddox announced in a video shared with employees that economic hardships will intensify for the company.

“Based on what we’re seeing, our business volumes are going to be basically empty over the next few weeks,” Maddox said. “Our hotel occupancy will be in the low teens – and that, to me, is not our concern. What our concern is that we all get through this together.”

But Wynn employees won't have to worry about pay, Maddox said.

“What we’re going to do through these challenging times is make sure that all of our full-time employees – whether you’re in a closed outlet or you’re working here – will be getting their pay,” he said. “We don’t know where this is going to end, but we do know that it will.”

Wynn Resorts announced Saturday that Encore Boston Harbor will close to the public for two weeks on Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Coronavirus: Las Vegas Strip resorts Wynn, Encore closing for COVID-19