Las Vegas strip stabbing suspect was caught on LA news camera two days before attack: 'asking for help'

The suspect accused of fatally stabbing two people on the Las Vegas strip and injuring six others appears to have been caught on camera by a news outlet in Los Angeles two days before the attack.

"He was asking for help," ​Telemundo 52 cameraman Jorge López said, according to a news article from the outlet. "He kept telling me: 'I just want a chance, I just want to start from scratch.'"

López was on assignment in downtown Los Angeles outside city hall last Tuesday when he was approached by a man who identified himself as Yoni Barrios. Barrios, who was speaking Spanish in the video, asked the cameraman for help, explaining that he lost his home and all of his belongings.

The cameraman for Telemundo 52, which is the sister station of NBC Los Angeles, did not realize the gravity of the video until days later, when Barrios was arrested for allegedly killing two people, and injuring six others, in a Las Vegas strip knife attack.

Barrios, 32, is a Guatemalan national in the U.S. illegally with a criminal record in California, a source with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told Fox News last week.

He allegedly began the rampage after approaching four showgirl performers and asking to take a photo. He told the women he was a chef, and allegedly attacked them with a 12-inch knife when the women rebuffed his request.

"Barrios thought the women were laughing at him and making fun of his clothing," the arrest report stated. Barrios was wearing a chef’s long-sleeved white jacket during the incident, according to the arrest report.

"Barrios started running and looking for groups of people so he could ‘let the anger out,’" the report added.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified Las Vegas residents Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris Mareen DiGiovanni, 30, as the two people who were fatally stabbed.

He told police that he came to Las Vegas to move in with a friend who ultimately refused to let him stay at the house. He packed his belongings and took a bus to the Las Vegas Strip.

He was subdued within minutes of the attack, according to police. He was booked on two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, Las Vegas police announced Friday.

